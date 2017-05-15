BRIEF-Synertone Communication posts FY loss attributable HK$196.693 mln
* Directors do not recommend payment of any dividends in respect of years ended 31 March 2017 and 2016.
May 15 ABC DATA SA:
* SAID ON FRIDAY THAT ITS PRELIM. Q1 REVENUE WAS 994.8 MILLION ZLOTYS
* Q1 EBITDA WAS 6.8 MILLION ZLOTYS
* Q1 NET PROFIT WAS 1.4 MILLION ZLOTYS
* Q1 RESULTS INFLUENCED BY HIGHER GROSS PROFIT FROM SALES, INCREASE IN SALES AND GENERAL MANAGEMENT EXPENSES, AS WELL AS INCREASE IN NET FINANCIAL COSTS AND HIGHER INCOME TAX
BOSTON, June 20 Major oil companies like Exxon Mobil and BP Plc have thrown their support behind a carbon tax plan proposed by a group of elder Republican statesmen, according to an advertisement published in the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday.