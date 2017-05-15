Amazon launches "try-before-you-buy" fashion service
June 20 Amazon.com Inc launched on Tuesday a subscription-based box shopping service, Prime Wardrobe, as the world's largest online retailer steps up efforts to boost its apparel business.
May 15 Auxilia SA:
* REPORTED ON FRIDAY Q1 REVENUE OF 2.4 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 2.3 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* Q1 NET LOSS WAS 312,168 ZLOTYS VERSUS PROFIT OF 569,358 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* Year-Ago qtrly revenue 1.48 billion rgt and net profit 104.7 million rgt