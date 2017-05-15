BRIEF-Navidea enters exclusive license, distribution agreement for India with Sayre Therapeutics
* Navidea enters exclusive license and distribution agreement for India with Sayre Therapeutics
May 15 Eukedos SpA:
* REPORTED ON FRIDAY Q1 PRODUCTION VALUE 12.5 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 12.1 MILLION EUROS A YEAR AGO
* Q1 EBITDA 986,000 EUROS VERSUS 958,000 EUROS A YEAR AGO
* General Electric Co signs a multi-year services agreement with Jordan’s samra electric power company