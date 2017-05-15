BRIEF-Berjaya Sports Toto says qtrly net profit 72.5 mln rgt
* Year-Ago qtrly revenue 1.48 billion rgt and net profit 104.7 million rgt
May 15 RUCH CHORZOW SA:
* REPORTED ON FRIDAY Q3 2016/2017 REVENUE OF 2.1 MLN ZLOTYS VS 3.6 MLN ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* Q3 2016/2017 NET LOSS OF 1.5 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 280,166 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* Year-Ago qtrly revenue 1.48 billion rgt and net profit 104.7 million rgt
WASHINGTON, June 20 The U.S. Trade Representative said on Tuesday it was reviewing trade benefits to Rwanda, Tanzania and Uganda under the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) after a complaint over a ban on imports of used clothing into the East African market.