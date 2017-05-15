BRIEF-Synertone Communication posts FY loss attributable HK$196.693 mln
* Directors do not recommend payment of any dividends in respect of years ended 31 March 2017 and 2016.
May 15 COFINA SGPS SA:
* SAID ON FRIDAY CHAIRMAN PAULO JORGE DOS SANTOS FERNANDES BUYS 2.92 PCT OF COMPANY'S SHARE CAPITAL FROM ACTIUM CAPITAL SGPS SA
* DOS SANTOS FERNANDES BUYS 3 MILLION SHARES AT PRICE OF 0.33 EUROS PER SHARE
* DOS SANTOS FERNANDES REMAINS DOMINANT SHAREHOLDER OF COFINA WITH 13.4 MLN SHARES CORRESPONDING TO 13.05 PCT OF SHARE CAPITAL AND VOTING RIGHTS
Source text: bit.ly/2qlDvIu, bit.ly/2qj1dGZ
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Directors do not recommend payment of any dividends in respect of years ended 31 March 2017 and 2016.
BOSTON, June 20 Major oil companies like Exxon Mobil and BP Plc have thrown their support behind a carbon tax plan proposed by a group of elder Republican statesmen, according to an advertisement published in the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday.