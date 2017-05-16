LONDON, May 16 (IFR) - The Republic of France has started marketing its new 30-year euro benchmark at OAT 3.25% May 2045 plus mid teens, according to the lead managers.

The bond, which matures May 2048, and is rated Aa2/AA/AA/AAA, is expected to be priced today via BNP Paribas, Citigroup, HSBC, JP Morgan and Societe Generale.

(Reporting by Matt Painvin)