BRIEF-Tesco says unforeseen technical fault resulting in order cancellation - tweet
* Tesco says "We experienced an unforeseen technical fault which resulted in the forced cancellation of many orders due to a complete system failure" - Tweet
May 16 ACREBIT SA:
* SAID ON MONDAY THAT ITS Q1 NET PROFIT WAS 219,653 ZLOTYS VERSUS 312,686 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* Q1 REVENUE WAS 868,106 ZLOTYS VERSUS 610,093 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* OPAP HAS SIGNED A SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT (SPA) TO INCREASE ITS STAKE IN NEUROSOFT TO 67.7%