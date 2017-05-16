UPDATE 1-More China bankers see policy as 'relatively tight'- c.bank survey
* Survey of entrepreneurs also shows greater confidence (Adds details, context)
May 16 EBC SOLICITORS SA:
* SAID ON MONDAY THAT ITS Q1 REVENUE WAS 302,201 ZLOTYS VERSUS 768,331 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* Q1 NET PROFIT WAS 343,775 ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 1.0 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Survey of entrepreneurs also shows greater confidence (Adds details, context)
* Donnelley Financial - agreement with ICE Data Services to offer reporting solution to help fund companies comply with SEC reporting modernization rule