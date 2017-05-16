BRIEF-Wintoni Group appoints Encik Mohd Nasir Bin Salleh as non executive chairman
* Announces appointment of Encik Mohd Nasir Bin Salleh as non executive chairman
May 16 Class Editori SpA:
* REPORTED ON MONDAY Q1 REVENUE 16.3 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 17.9 MILLION EUROS A YEAR AGO
* Q1 NET LOSS 2.3 MILLION EUROS VERSUS LOSS 3.7 MILLION EUROS A YEAR AGO
Source text: bit.ly/2pREIW6
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Announces appointment of Encik Mohd Nasir Bin Salleh as non executive chairman
SINGAPORE, June 20 Singapore said on Tuesday it had detained an auxiliary police officer for attempting to undertake armed Islamist violence overseas, and it also banned nine publications by a preacher for containing extremist religious views.