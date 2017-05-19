BRIEF-Regis Corporation appoints Andrew Lacko as CFO
* Lacko will replace Michael Pomeroy, who has served as interim chief financial officer since February 1, 2017
(Corrects story from May 16. Company corrected Q1 net profit to 757,522 zlotys from 1.5 million zlotys. Company corrected its own statement.)
May 19 SFD SA:
* REPORTED THAT ITS Q1 REVENUE WAS 38.3 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 31.1 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* Q1 NET PROFIT WAS 757,522 ZLOTYS VERSUS 983,723 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
June 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.