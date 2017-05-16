BRIEF-Ningbo Tuopu plans to boost unit's capital by 426.9 mln yuan
* Says it plans to boost unit's capital by 426.9 million yuan ($62.55 million)
May 16 INTERNITY SA:
* REPORTED ON MONDAY THAT ITS Q1 REVENUE WAS 25.6 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 22.2 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* Q1 NET LOSS WAS 16,905 ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 430,850 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* Says it plans to invest at least 350 million yuan ($51.28 million) in auto parts project