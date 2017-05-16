BRIEF-DM Solutions says third biggest shareholder decreases voting power to 9.2 pct
* Says its third biggest shareholder decreased voting power to 9.2 percent (110,000 shares), from 14.5 percent (160,000 shares), on June 20
May 16 LUKARDI SA:
* REPORTED ON MONDAY THAT ITS Q1 REVENUE WAS 1.8 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 723,835 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* Q1 NET LOSS WAS 30,100 ZLOTYS VERSUS PROFIT OF 120,307 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
June 19 Genealogy website Ancestry.com Inc on Monday said it had confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on a proposed initial public offering (IPO) to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.