Consumer, tech lift euro zone shares; FTSE lags
LONDON, June 20 Euro zone shares rose on Tuesday, bolstered by another day of gains for tech and retail sectors, while gains on Britain's top indices were weighed down by a few dour corporate updates.
May 16 CENTURIA GROUP SA:
* REPORTED ON MONDAY THAT ITS Q1 REVENUE WAS 21.8 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 18.7 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* Q1 NET PROFIT WAS 91,023 ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 1.0 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
BERLIN, June 20 Online takeaway food delivery group Delivery Hero will use the proceeds from a stock market listing to help keep it ahead in a highly competitive market, its chief executive said on Tuesday.