BRIEF-Folkestone Education Trust enters into underwriting agreement with Moelis Australia Advisory
* Entered into underwriting agreement with Moelis Australia Advisory Pty Ltd to fully underwrite DRP take-up rate to 100%
(Corrects story from May 15. Company corrects FY 2016 net profit in headline and body text and FY operating profit in body text.)
May 22 COLUMBUS ENERGY SA:
* REPORTED THAT ITS FY 2016 REVENUE WAS 8.4 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 0 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* FY 2016 OPERATING PROFIT WAS 187,154 ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 312,674 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* FY 2016 NET PROFIT WAS 68,972 ZLOTYS VERSUS 1.3 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* Entered into underwriting agreement with Moelis Australia Advisory Pty Ltd to fully underwrite DRP take-up rate to 100%
* Italian corporate bond issuance to rebound to 'normal' levels in 2017-18