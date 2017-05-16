BRIEF-Akcea Therapeutics sees IPO price to be between $12-$14/shr
* Sees IPO of 9.62 million shares of common stock - SEC filing
May 16 INNO-GENE SA:
* REPORTED ON MONDAY THAT ITS Q1 REVENUE WAS 839,854 ZLOTYS VERSUS 1.1 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* Q1 NET LOSS WAS 435,781 ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 768,677 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* Rosa & Co announces renewal of multi-year research agreement with Sanofi