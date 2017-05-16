BRIEF-Air Lease Corporation expands CFM LEAP-1A fleet with $725 million order
* Air Lease Corporation expands CFM LEAP-1A fleet with $725 million order
May 16 GREMPCO SA:
* REPORTED ON MONDAY THAT ITS Q1 REVENUE WAS 46,816 ZLOTYS VERSUS 4,963 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* Q1 NET PROFIT WAS 1,242 ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 22,691 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* Says it sold property assets for 1.2 billion yuan ($175.81 million)