BRIEF-Lisi Group expects to record loss for year ended 31 March 2017
* Expected to record a significant loss for year ended 31 March 2017
(Corrects story from May 16. Removes wrong Q1 revenue comparison data for Q1 2016.)
June 13 DEVORAN SA:
* REPORTED ON MONDAY THAT ITS Q1 REVENUE WAS 101,400 ZLOTYS
* Q1 NET PROFIT WAS 131,100 ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 10,400 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Expected to record a significant loss for year ended 31 March 2017
June 23 Miner and trader Glencore Plc said on Friday it had submitted an improved proposal to buy Australian miner Rio Tinto's, stake in Coal & Allied Industries Ltd for $2.675 billion in cash plus a coal price-linked royalty.