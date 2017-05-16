BRIEF-Natural Dairy (NZ) Holdings updates on provisional liquidation
* Second stage of delisting expires on 21 Nov 2017 following which co will be placed into third stage of delisting, which will last for six months
May 16 KEO PLC:
* THE GROUP'S TURNOVER INCREASED BY 3.5 PERCENT IN COMPARISON TO THE SAME PERIOD IN THE PREVIOUS YEAR
* THE GROUP'S LOSS BEFORE TAX DURING THE FIRST THREE MONTHS OF 2017 AMOUNTED TO 388,000 EUROS VERSUS LOSS OF 820,000 EUROS A YEAR AGO
LONDON, June 20 Glencore on Tuesday said it would review its options after Rio Tinto said it was sticking to a recommendation of China-backed Yancoal as the preferred buyer of its Coal & Allied division in Australia.