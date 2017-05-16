BRIEF-Natural Dairy (NZ) Holdings updates on provisional liquidation
* Second stage of delisting expires on 21 Nov 2017 following which co will be placed into third stage of delisting, which will last for six months
May 16 Farm 51 Group SA:
* REPORTED ON MONDAY THAT ITS Q1 REVENUE WAS 2.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 506,499 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* Q1 NET LOSS WAS 759,593 ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 1.9 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* Second stage of delisting expires on 21 Nov 2017 following which co will be placed into third stage of delisting, which will last for six months
LONDON, June 20 Glencore on Tuesday said it would review its options after Rio Tinto said it was sticking to a recommendation of China-backed Yancoal as the preferred buyer of its Coal & Allied division in Australia.