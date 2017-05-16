BRIEF-Natural Dairy (NZ) Holdings updates on provisional liquidation
* Second stage of delisting expires on 21 Nov 2017 following which co will be placed into third stage of delisting, which will last for six months
May 16 Milkiland NV:
* Reported on Monday that its Q1 revenue was 37.1 million euros versus 36.5 million euros a year ago
* Q1 net profit was 1.1 million euros versus loss of 16.4 million a year ago
* Q1 whole-milk dairy segment revenue 21.8 million euros versus 22.3 million euros year ago
* Q1 cheese & butter segment revenue of 9.6 million euros versus 11.2 million euros a year ago
