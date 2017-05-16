BRIEF-Magma Fincorp approves scheme of merger of Magma Advisory Services with co
Approves scheme of merger of Magma Advisory Services with co
May 16 ANGEL BUSINESS CAPITAL SA:
* REPORTED ON MONDAY THAT ITS Q1 NET PROFIT WAS 26,713 ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 12,943 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
MADRID, June 20 Share swap details for the merger of state-held banks Bankia and Banco Mar Nostrum (BMN) should be agreed in the next few days or weeks, Spanish Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said on Tuesday.