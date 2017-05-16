UPDATE 2-Cost pressure dents Wolseley's U.S. business margins
* CEO sees better U.S. margins in Q4, into new financial year
May 16 ARRINERA SA:
* REPORTED ON MONDAY THAT ITS Q1 REVENUE WAS 76,330 ZLOTYS VERSUS 5,029 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* Q1 NET LOSS WAS 696,533 ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 778,003 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* CEO sees better U.S. margins in Q4, into new financial year
June 20 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.