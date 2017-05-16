UPDATE 2-Cost pressure dents Wolseley's U.S. business margins
* CEO sees better U.S. margins in Q4, into new financial year
May 16 SIBIRSKIY GOSTINETS:
* Q1 NET LOSS TO RAS OF 7.7 MILLION ROUBLES VERSUS LOSS OF 8.6 MILLION ROUBLES YEAR AGO
Source text - bit.ly/2pFH92N
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* CEO sees better U.S. margins in Q4, into new financial year
June 20 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.