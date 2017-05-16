May 16 SER EDUCACIONAL SA:

* SAID ON MONDAY ITS BOARD APPROVED A PRIMARY PUBLIC OFFER OF 17.4 MILLION NEW SHARES, WITH RESTRICTED PLACEMENT EFFORTS

* THE PRICE TO BE SET UPON BOOKBUILDING PROCEDURE

* THE TOTAL AMOUNT OF THE OFFER, BASED ON THE INDICATIVE PRICE PER SHARE, WOULD BE 444.8 MILLION REAIS

