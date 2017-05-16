BRIEF-China Grand Automotive's shareholder uses 520.0 mln shares as collateral
* Says its shareholder has used a total of 520.0 million shares, representing 7.27 percent of total issued share capital, as collateral
May 16 SER EDUCACIONAL SA:
* SAID ON MONDAY ITS BOARD APPROVED A PRIMARY PUBLIC OFFER OF 17.4 MILLION NEW SHARES, WITH RESTRICTED PLACEMENT EFFORTS
* THE PRICE TO BE SET UPON BOOKBUILDING PROCEDURE
* THE TOTAL AMOUNT OF THE OFFER, BASED ON THE INDICATIVE PRICE PER SHARE, WOULD BE 444.8 MILLION REAIS
Eurotunnel falls as Barclays cuts to sell