Sharp President Terry Gou says to apply for relisting on Tokyo bourse first section on June 29 or 30 - Jiji
May 17 AB SA:
* REPORTED ON TUESDAY THAT ITS Q3 2016/2017 REVENUE WAS 1.85 BILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 1.71 BILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* Q3 2016/2017 NET PROFIT 13.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 12.4 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* Q3 2016/2017 OPERATING PROFIT 20.8 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 21.0 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
BOGOTA, June 19 Two Dutch journalists have been captured by Marxist ELN rebels in a conflict area of northeastern Colombia, the military said on Monday.