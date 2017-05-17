BRIEF-Orotongroup explores options for sale of Co
* Previous guidance for underlying FY17 EBITDA remains unchanged at $2 - $3 mln
May 17 Mex Polska SA:
* SAID ON TUESDAY ITS MANAGEMENT BOARD RECOMMENDS PAYMENT OF FY 2016 DIVIDEND OF 0.32 ZLOTY/SHARE
* TOTAL DIVIDEND PAYMENT AT 2.5 MILLION ZLOTYS
* TO ALLOCATE 31,737 ZLOTYS TO RESERVE CAPITAL
* Sharp President Terry Gou says to apply for relisting on Tokyo bourse first section on June 29 or 30 - Jiji Further company coverage: