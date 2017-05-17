BRIEF-Orotongroup explores options for sale of Co
* Previous guidance for underlying FY17 EBITDA remains unchanged at $2 - $3 mln
May 17 Eurotel SA:
* REPORTED ON MONDAY THAT ITS Q1 REVENUE WAS 84.8 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 92.4 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* Q1 NET PROFIT WAS 2.7 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 2.5 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* Sharp President Terry Gou says to apply for relisting on Tokyo bourse first section on June 29 or 30 - Jiji