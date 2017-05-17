(Adds further details)
By Christopher Spink
LONDON, May 17 (IFR) - Claimants against Lehman Brothers’
main European arm will receive at least £5bn in interest
payments on top of previously awarded claims after the UK’s most
senior court ruled they should receive the statutory interest
that has built up over the last eight years.
PwC, the administrator of Lehman Brothers International
(Europe), has already paid out 100% of creditors' original
£11.5bn in claims but had sought direction from the courts on
which creditors should receive extra money that has built up
since those claims were met.
Junior creditors of the entity, which was put into
administration when its US parent filed for bankruptcy
protection in the US under Chapter 11 in September 2008, had
said they should receive the additional monies rather than it
going to pay interest and compensation to general claimants.
This group, which includes Elliott Management and King
Street, holds LBIE’s US$2.225bn (face value) of subordinated
notes.
In a unanimous judgement handed down on Wednesday morning
the Supreme Court decided that the general claimants should
receive statutory interest at the rate of 8% before the junior
creditors receive any monies. That amounts to around £5bn.
However, the judges led by the court’s president Lord
Neuberger decided by four to one to dismiss creditors' claim to
be compensated for losses incurred from swapping their US dollar
claims into sterling.
The claims, originally in US dollars, had to be converted to
sterling on the date of LBIE’s administration in September 2008
to be “proved” under English law. Since then sterling has
weakened significantly, particularly after the UK voted to leave
the European Union last June.
The FX compensation had been estimated at as much as £2bn.
That, together with the £5bn of statutory interest, would have
eaten up much of the £7.5bn surplus accrued by LBIE on top of
the £11.5bn already awarded.
Instead, the decision on FX means that there should be
sufficient money left over to meet most or all of the claims
made by the more junior creditors, including Elliott and King
Street.
There are still a number of other outstanding issues on more
detailed points to be decided in lower courts. These
uncertainties could delay any eventual payouts, possibly until
2021, unless the parties settle beforehand.
In its latest update on the administration, published last
month, PwC was not optimistic that an agreement could be
reached.
"We have perceived that there has been little appetite on
the part of the respondents to settle the surplus entitlements
matter consensually. We will explore this again after the
judgment has been handed down," the update said.
Neither PwC nor Elliott Management immediately responded to
requests for comment.
The case was heard last October but judgement had been
delayed in part because all 11 judges at the Supreme Court had
been involved in the ruling that triggering Article 50 of the
Lisbon Treaty (to start the two-year Brexit process) required
parliamentary approval.
(Writing by Chris Spink)