Fitch: Ageas's Ratings Unaffected by Ruling on Fortis Settlement

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, June 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that Ageas SA/NV's (Ageas) 'A' Long-Term Issue Default Rating (IDR) is not affected by the Amsterdam Court of Appeal's ruling on the agreement between Ageas and its claimant organisations. Ageas announced on 16 June 2017 that the Amsterdam Court of Appeal did not make the settlement reached between Ageas and the claimant organisations on 14 March 2016 binding for all eligible Fortis shareholder