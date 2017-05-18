BRIEF-Shanyuan to pay 2016 dividend on Aug. 16
* Says it will pay cash dividend for 2016 to shareholders on Aug. 16
May 18 COPERNICUS SECURITIES SA:
* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT IT SIGNED A DEAL WITH CYPRUS-BASED COMPANY, LEAD CAPITAL MARKETS LTD, FOR PROMOTION AND MARKETING SERVICES OF PRODUCTS
* THE COMPANY TO CREATE CALL CENTRE UNIT AND TO HIRE THERE ABOUT 60 PEOPLE TO PROVIDE SERVICES MENTIONED ABOVE
* MONTHLY REVENUE FROM THAT DEAL SHOULD NOT BE LOWER THAN 300,000 ZLOTYS AND PROFITABILITY SHOULD AMOUNT BETWEEN 10 AND 15 PERCENT
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, June 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that Ageas SA/NV's (Ageas) 'A' Long-Term Issue Default Rating (IDR) is not affected by the Amsterdam Court of Appeal's ruling on the agreement between Ageas and its claimant organisations. Ageas announced on 16 June 2017 that the Amsterdam Court of Appeal did not make the settlement reached between Ageas and the claimant organisations on 14 March 2016 binding for all eligible Fortis shareholder