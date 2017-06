May 19 BOIRON SA

* SAID ON THURSDAY THE SUPREME COURT IN CANADA REJECTED THE APPEAL OF OUR CANADIAN SUBSIDIARY AGAINST THE JUDGMENT DATED OCTOBER 26, 2016 OF THE QUEBEC COURT OF APPEAL

* JUDGEMENT QUEBEC COURT OF APPEAL AUTHORIZED THE START OF A CLASS ACTION PROCEEDING

* PROCEEDING WILL THUS CONTINUE ON THE MERITS BEFORE THE SUPERIOR COURT OF QUEBEC

* NO PROVISION HAS BEEN ACCRUED TO COVER THIS LITIGATION

