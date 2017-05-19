BRIEF-Regis Corporation appoints Andrew Lacko as CFO
* Lacko will replace Michael Pomeroy, who has served as interim chief financial officer since February 1, 2017
May 19 BARCLAYS BANK AND FIDENTIIS EQUITIES:
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT THEY CLOSED THE PLACEMENT OF 11.22 PERCENT (11.3 MILLION SHARES) OF TELEPIZZA GROUP FOR 4.60 EUROS PER SHARE, A TOTAL OF 52.0 MILLION EUROS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
