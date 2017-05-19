BRIEF-Regis Corporation appoints Andrew Lacko as CFO
* Lacko will replace Michael Pomeroy, who has served as interim chief financial officer since February 1, 2017
May 19 Monnari Trade SA:
* REPORTS THAT ITS Q1 REVENUE WAS 53.9 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 52.6 Million ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* Q1 NET LOSS WAS 637,000 ZLOTYS VERSUS PROFIT OF 3.4 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
June 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.