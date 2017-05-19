BRIEF-Regis Corporation appoints Andrew Lacko as CFO
* Lacko will replace Michael Pomeroy, who has served as interim chief financial officer since February 1, 2017
May 19 MONDO TV SPA:
* SAID ON THURSDAY, WITH REFERENCE TO THE LITIGATION WITH CLAN CELENTANO SRL, THE MILAN COURT HAS REJECTED MONDO TV'S CLAIM FOR DAMAGES
* MONDO TV WAS SENTENCED TO PAY CLAN CELENTANO THE SUM OF EURO 750,000 PLUS INTEREST AND MONETARY REVALUATION, AGAINST A CLAIM OF ABOUT EUR 14 MILLION
* THE RULING DOES NOT AFFECT MONDO TV'S 2017 FORECASTS
