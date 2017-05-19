BRIEF-Regis Corporation appoints Andrew Lacko as CFO
* Lacko will replace Michael Pomeroy, who has served as interim chief financial officer since February 1, 2017
May 19 FUTEBOL CLUBE DO PORTO FUTEBOL SAD (FC PORTO):
* SAID ON THURSDAY IT WILL LAUNCH 2017-2020 BOND OFFERING WORTH UP TO 30 MILLION EUROS, WITH A GROSS INTEREST RATE OF 4.25 PERCENT
* SUBSCRIPTION PRICE IS 5 EUROS PER BOND, WITH A MINIMUM SUBSCRIPTION VALUE OF 100 EUROS (WHICH CORRESPONDS TO 20 BONDS)
Source text: bit.ly/2qDmiuw , bit.ly/2rxOGyg
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Lacko will replace Michael Pomeroy, who has served as interim chief financial officer since February 1, 2017
June 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.