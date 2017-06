May 19 REDWOOD PHARMA AB:

* SAYS BOARD DECIDED TO CARRY OUT A RIGHTS ISSUE OF UNITS

* ISSUE IS EXPECTED TO RAISE PROCEEDS OF UP TO SEK 24.2 MILLION BEFORE ISSUE COSTS

* PURPOSE OF ISSUE IS TO PREPARE AND IMPLEMENT PLANNED CLINICAL PHASE II STUDY OF COMPANY'S PRODUCT CANDIDATE RP101

* EACH UNIT CONSISTS OF 1 NEWLY ISSUED SHARE AND 1 NEWLY ISSUED WARRANT

* 5 UNIT RIGHTS ENTITLE TO SUBSCRIBE FOR 4 NEW UNITS

* SUBSCRIPTION PRICE IS SET AT SEK 3.30/UNIT

* SUBSCRIPTION TAKES PLACE FROM JUNE 1 TO JUNE 20

