PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 20
June 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 19 PARQUES REUNIDOS SERVICIOS CENTRALES SA :
* SAID ON THURSDAY TO REACH AGREEMENT WITH HARVES CENTURY GROUP FOR DEVELOPMENT OF LEISURE PARKS IN CHINA
* SAID HARVES BRINGS ALONG STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH CHINA DEVELOPMENT BANK CAPITAL, WHICH ALLOWS DEVELOPMENT OF LEISURE AND TOURIST ATTRACTIONS IN PREMIERE MARKETS
* AGREEMENT TO BE KEY STEP IN INTERNATIONALIZATION OF PARQUES REUNIDOS, CEO SAYS
Source text: bit.ly/2qDwgMu
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 19 Whole Foods Market Inc will keep its quality standards if Amazon.com Inc's $13.7 billion purchase goes through -- though in the future the company might introduce a different brand with different standards, according to a filing on Monday.