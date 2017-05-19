BRIEF-Oventus Medical seeks trading halt
* Seeks trading halt pending an announcement regarding a proposed capital raising Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 19 AKTIETORGET:
* NORINVENT AB (PUBL) APPROVED FOR LISTING ON AKTIETORGET
* FIRST DAY OF TRADING IS ESTIMATED TO BE MAY 23
Source text: bit.ly/2ry7w8a
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Surgery Partners Inc announces pricing of $370 million senior note offering