May 22 CAIXABANK SA:

* SAID ON FRIDAY 610 EMPLOYEES HAVE AGREED TO VOLUNTARY REDUNDANCY PLAN FOR EMPLOYEES BORN BEFORE JAN 1, 1962

* SEES TO SPEND 304 MILLION EUROS GROSS ON THE AGREEMENT IN CURRENT QUARTER

* COST SAVINGS ASSOCIATED WITH THE PLAN ESTIMATED AT 65 MILLION GROSS EUROS PER YEAR

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)