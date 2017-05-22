BRIEF-Folkestone Education Trust enters into underwriting agreement with Moelis Australia Advisory
* Entered into underwriting agreement with Moelis Australia Advisory Pty Ltd to fully underwrite DRP take-up rate to 100%
May 22 CAIXABANK SA:
* SAID ON FRIDAY 610 EMPLOYEES HAVE AGREED TO VOLUNTARY REDUNDANCY PLAN FOR EMPLOYEES BORN BEFORE JAN 1, 1962
* SEES TO SPEND 304 MILLION EUROS GROSS ON THE AGREEMENT IN CURRENT QUARTER
* COST SAVINGS ASSOCIATED WITH THE PLAN ESTIMATED AT 65 MILLION GROSS EUROS PER YEAR
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Entered into underwriting agreement with Moelis Australia Advisory Pty Ltd to fully underwrite DRP take-up rate to 100%
* Italian corporate bond issuance to rebound to 'normal' levels in 2017-18