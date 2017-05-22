* INVESTORS FILED ENTRIES FOR MORE THAN 9.3 MILLION SHARES OF UNIWHEELS AG IN THE TENDER OFFER, INFORMED ON MONDAY THE TENDERER, SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL GERMANY AG

* AS A RESULT, THE CONDITION OF ACHIEVING MORE THAN 75 PERCENT OF THE COMPANY'S SHARES, REPRESENTING MORE THAN 75 PERCENT OF VOTES OF UNIWHEELS BY THE TENDERER HAS BEEN MET