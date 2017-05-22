BRIEF-French group Safran buys stake in Kalray
* Acquired an equity interest in Kalray through its Safran Corporate Ventures subsidiary, which invests in disruptive technology businesses
May 22 UNIWHEELS AG
* INVESTORS FILED ENTRIES FOR MORE THAN 9.3 MILLION SHARES OF UNIWHEELS AG IN THE TENDER OFFER, INFORMED ON MONDAY THE TENDERER, SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL GERMANY AG
* AS A RESULT, THE CONDITION OF ACHIEVING MORE THAN 75 PERCENT OF THE COMPANY'S SHARES, REPRESENTING MORE THAN 75 PERCENT OF VOTES OF UNIWHEELS BY THE TENDERER HAS BEEN MET
Source text: bit.ly/2qGMhTm
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Acquired an equity interest in Kalray through its Safran Corporate Ventures subsidiary, which invests in disruptive technology businesses
LONDON, June 22 European stock markets fell for a third straight day on Thursday, as battered oil prices hovered near seven-month lows hit overnight on worries about a supply glut and falling demand.