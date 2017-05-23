BRIEF-Sanderson Farms comments on complaint filed in California
* The three non-profit corporations seek, among other things, an order enjoining co from continuing its "100% natural" marketing program
May 23 INTER CARS SA:
* SAID ON MONDAY THAT ITS Q1 REVENUE WAS 1.56 BILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 1.30 BILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* Q1 NET PROFIT WAS 53.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 50.9 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* Q1 OPERATING PROFIT WAS 66.8 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 67.7 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* COSTS OF SALE AND GENERAL MANAGEMENT INCREASES IN Q1 BY 20.7 PCT YOY DUE TO LOGISTICS OPERATIONS BASED ON SIMULTANEOUSFUNCTIONING OF 2 CENTRAL STORES
* Aoxin Tianli Group - on June 22, 2017, board of directors of Aoxin Tianli appointed luchang zhou chief executive officer of company - SEC filing