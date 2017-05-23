BRIEF-Sanderson Farms comments on complaint filed in California
* The three non-profit corporations seek, among other things, an order enjoining co from continuing its "100% natural" marketing program
May 23 UMIDA GROUP AB (PUBL):
* SAID ON MONDAY IT WON TWO PURCHASE CONTRACTS IN SYSTEMBOLAGET FOR SALES OF GLÖGG IN THE WINTER SALES PERIOD
* SYSTEMBOLAGET WILL SELL VINFABRIKENS STARKVINSGLÖGG SPETSAD MED CALVADOS AND VINFABRIKENS ÄPPELGLÖGG
* TWO PRODUCTS INVOLVED ARE EXPECTED TO BRING NET REVENUE OF SEK 3.3 MLN
* Aoxin Tianli Group - on June 22, 2017, board of directors of Aoxin Tianli appointed luchang zhou chief executive officer of company - SEC filing