BRIEF-Sanderson Farms comments on complaint filed in California
* The three non-profit corporations seek, among other things, an order enjoining co from continuing its "100% natural" marketing program
May 23 JUVENTUS SPA:
* SAID ON MONDAY ITS OBLIGATION TO DEFINITIVELY ACQUIRE REGISTRATION RIGHTS OF THE PLAYER THE JUAN GUILLERMO CUADRADO BELLO FROM CHELSEA FOOTBALL CLUB LIMITED BECAME DUE
* THE PERMANENT TRANSFER FEE IS EUR 20 MILLION TO BE PAID IN THREE ANNUAL INSTALMENTS STARTING FROM 2017/2018 FINANCIAL YEAR
Source text: reut.rs/2rbx1iH
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* The three non-profit corporations seek, among other things, an order enjoining co from continuing its "100% natural" marketing program
* Aoxin Tianli Group - on June 22, 2017, board of directors of Aoxin Tianli appointed luchang zhou chief executive officer of company - SEC filing