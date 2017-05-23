May 23 Marvipol SA:
* Informed that its special purpose entity, Marvipol
Development SA, has filed a prospectus to the Polish Financial
Supervision Authority (KNF)
* Mariusz Ksiazek, the company's CEO, says that Marvipol
would like to see the debut of Marvipol Development still in
2017 (on the main market of the Warsaw Stock Exchange)
* The company plans to seperate its real estate and
automotive businesses and to transfer the company's real estate
operations to Marvipol Development
* Informed about the planned split in Sept.
* Hopes to complete the spin off not later than in Q4
* After the spin off, Marvipol SA to focus on automotive
operations and to change its name to British Automotive Holding
Source text: bit.ly/2qQg50i
