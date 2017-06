(Refiles to correct typo in headline.)

May 25 IDEA BANK SA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT ITS UNIT, IDEA LEASING SA, SIGNS A DEAL WITH LONDON-BASED UNICREDIT BANK AG

* THE DEAL CONCERNS UNDERTAKING THE SECURITIZATION PROCESS OF LEASING RECEIVABLES IN THE AMOUNT OF BETWEEN 1 BILLION ZLOTYS AND 2 BILLION ZLOTYS

* THE DEAL ALSO INCLUDES OBTAINING BY IDEA LEASING EXTERNAL FINANCING IN THE FORM OF THE ISSUE OF NEW FINANCIAL DEBT INSTRUMENTS OF THE MATURITY CORRESPONDING TO THE DUE DATE OF THE LEASING RECEIVABLES

* THE AIM OF THE TRANSACTION IS TO INCREASE THE STABILITY OF THE FINANCING OF THE UNIT AND IDEA GROUP AND THE DIVERSIFICATION OF THE FUNDING SOURCES

