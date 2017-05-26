Goldman Sachs global head of equity capital markets to retire - BBG
June 23 Goldman Sachs Group Inc's global head of equity capital markets, Stephen Pierce, is retiring from the role after 31 years at the firm, Bloomberg reported on Friday.
May 26 ABADON REAL ESTATE SA:
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT ITS Q1 PRELIM. NET PROFIT WAS 1.6 MLN ZLOTYS
* Q1 PRELIM. REVENUE WAS 54.7 MLN ZLOTYS
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 23 Goldman Sachs Group Inc's global head of equity capital markets, Stephen Pierce, is retiring from the role after 31 years at the firm, Bloomberg reported on Friday.
* RAISES € 75 MILLION WITH BOND ISSUE AFTER THE FIRST DAY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)