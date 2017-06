May 29 SANWIL HOLDING SA:

* SAID ON FRIDAY THAT IN ITS MANAGEMENT BOARD'S OPINION, PRICE OFFERED IN TENDER DOES NOT REFLECT THE FAIR VALUE OF THE COMPANY

* THE PRICE FOR SANWIL HOLDING SHARES IN TENDER WAS INCREASED ON MAY 17 TO 0.75 ZLOTY PER SHARE

* IN MANAGEMENT BOARD OPINION THE TENDER OFFER WILL HAVE A NEUTRAL INFLUENCE ON THE COMPANY AS THE TENDERER IS MAJOR, CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER OF THE COMPANY

* VALUE FIZ ANNOUNCED TENDER OFFER FOR THE COMPANY'S SHARES ON MAY 9

