BRIEF-No job layoffs happening at India's Infosys - CEO Sikka
* CEO Sikka says the 10,000 Infosys plans to hire in the United States will not come at the cost of Indian jobs
May 29 HELLENIC BANK PLC:
* EVRIPIDES A. POLYKARPOU WAS APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF THE REMUNERATION COMMITTEE OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Source text: bit.ly/2reLo5k
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* CEO Sikka says the 10,000 Infosys plans to hire in the United States will not come at the cost of Indian jobs
* Chairman says there would be net additions in hiring in future, although at a slower pace