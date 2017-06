* SAID ON MONDAY APPEALS COURT ISSUED AN ORDER, IN PATENT INFRINGEMENT PROCEEDINGS BROUGHT BY SSH AGAINST SONY, IN WHICH IT HELD THAT SONY GROUP COMPANY IN GERMANY MAY INFRINGE SSH PATENT EP 2 254 311

* APPEALS COURT STAYED THE INFRINGEMENT PROCEEDINGS, AND THE FINAL JUDGMENT WILL THEREFORE BE PENDING UNTIL THE RESULT OF AN ACTION FILED BY SONY WITH THE GERMAN FEDERAL PATENT COURT TO REVIEW THE VALIDITY OF THE PATENT IS RECEIVED.