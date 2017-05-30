May 30 KERNEL HOLDING SA:

* REPORTED ON MONDAY THAT ITS Q3 2016/2017 REVENUE WAS $615.0 MILLION VERSUS $607.2 MILLION A YEAR AGO

* Q3 2016/2017 EBITDA WAS $80.8 MILLION VERSUS $99.5 MILLION A YEAR AGO

* Q3 2016/2017 NET PROFIT WAS $32.9 MILLION VERSUS ​$92.3 MILLION A YEAR AGO

* Q3 2016/2017 NET PROFIT DOWN 64.4 PERCENT YEAR ON YEAR RESULTS FROM NORMALIZATION OF NON-OPERATING FOREX GAINS AND WRITE-OFF OF AMORTIZED EXPENSES ON BANK LOANS Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: