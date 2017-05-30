BRIEF-Glencore's Glasenberg appointed to Rosneft board -RIA
* Glencore CEO Ivan Glasenberg has been appointed to the Rosneft board of directors, RIA news agency reported;
May 30 CALEIDO GROUP:
* REPORTED ON MONDAY FY PRODUCTION VALUE EUR 7.6 MLN VS EUR 8.3 MLN YEAR AGO
* FY NET LOSS OF EUR 0.1 MLN VS PROFIT EUR 0.1 MLN YEAR AGO
* Kenny Neison has today notified Board of his resignation as Chief Financial Officer